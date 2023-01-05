Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,942 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

