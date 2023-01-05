Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 62,587 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $29,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $47,578,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

