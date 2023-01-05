Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 85,194 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $26,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VOX opened at $84.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

