Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $283.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.77. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

