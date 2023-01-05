Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $28,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

