Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $25,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 270,048 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

