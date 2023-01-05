Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,881.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

