Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 93,496 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
