Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AFG opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

