Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTCT opened at $32.33 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

