Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $755.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $786.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.70. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $919.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

