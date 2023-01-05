Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,233 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 635.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPC. Barclays lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PPC opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

