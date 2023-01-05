Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 221.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Tesla were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $390.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

