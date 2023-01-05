Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 583 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $180.13 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $470.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

