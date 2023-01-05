Ryan M. Scott Sells 1,170 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan M. Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00.

Etsy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $117.11 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after buying an additional 199,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,146,000 after buying an additional 272,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.