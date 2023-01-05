Scott T. Jarboe Sells 2,998 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Peabody Energy Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of BTU stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
