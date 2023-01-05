Scott T. Jarboe Sells 2,998 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

