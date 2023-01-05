Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

