Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.80 and its 200-day moving average is $298.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $414.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

