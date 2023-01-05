Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.