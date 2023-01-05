SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

