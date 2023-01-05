SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) EVP Sells $11,128.70 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) EVP John Ebbett sold 670 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $11,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,072 shares in the company, valued at $283,565.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SSR Mining Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

