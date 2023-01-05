State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $196.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.23. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

