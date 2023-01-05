State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,653 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Yelp by 346.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $848,570 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

