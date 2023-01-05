State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

