State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 260 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $229.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.15 and its 200 day moving average is $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

