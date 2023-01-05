State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 36,065 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.23.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

