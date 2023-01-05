State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,654 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $830,845. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

