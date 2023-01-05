State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.87. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

