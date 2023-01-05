State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.65%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

