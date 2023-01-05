State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY stock opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

