State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Lear by 412.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $37,767,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lear by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,811,000 after acquiring an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.77.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

