State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $130,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after buying an additional 591,462 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares during the period.

KMX stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $124.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

