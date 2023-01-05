State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

