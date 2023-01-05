State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 3,669.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 1.1 %

ROL opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.