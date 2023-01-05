State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Shares of OC stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.