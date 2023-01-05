State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 169,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 47,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

