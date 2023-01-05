State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.65 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.9 %

RS stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.28. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.