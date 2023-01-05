State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

CBOE stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

