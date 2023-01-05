State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 27.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 34.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.96.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

