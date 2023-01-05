State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 83,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $52.64 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

