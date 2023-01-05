State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 155,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

