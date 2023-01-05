State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 616,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,334,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

CDAY opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

