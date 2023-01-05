State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

