State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $14,644,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

FSLR stock opened at $146.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.28. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

