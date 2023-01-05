State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

