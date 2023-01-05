State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

