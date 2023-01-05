State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

