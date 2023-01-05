State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after buying an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,290,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

