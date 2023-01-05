State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,901 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

