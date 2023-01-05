Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 757,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 208,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $180.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

